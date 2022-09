Sheriff's department app, 911 texting coming to McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Emergency Telephone System Board will soon start taking text messages that report emergencies.

A press release states texting dispatchers should only be done in the case of an emergency, and when making a call is not possible. Those situations could include individuals who are speech-impaired, deaf, hard-of-hearing, or when talking out loud puts the caller at risk.

The board reminded people not to text and drive, and to use simple words in English without abbreviations or slang when messaging dispatchers. The first text message should include the location and type of emergency. Additionally, reporting parties should be ready to answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatcher.

The board also warned the public that a data or text plan is needed, texts could take longer to receive, get out of order, or may not be received at all. If you do not hear back from a dispatcher, you should try contacting 911 another way.

Also, people cannot message 911 plus other numbers. The board asks users not to send emergency texts to anyone other than 911.

Lastly, the release stated, voice calls are still the best and fastest way to contact dispatchers. Texting 911 is also not available in all parts of the United States.

The new service goes into effect Monday, Sept. 19.

Additionally, the McLean County Sheriff's Office is launching a new mobile phone app. It's available for free download on the Android Google Play store or the Apple App Store.

A press release said users can search for information and resources on the app, send in tips, and look up people jailed at the McLean County Detention Facility. Information on jail visitation, commissary and offender bonds will also be listed.