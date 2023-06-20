NORMAL — Crews from the Normal Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at a shed adjacent to Baba Restaurant, 1501 N. Main St.

Police directed traffic at the intersection of Main Street and Orlando Avenue as firefighters worked in the area.

Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said they responded to calls of smoke and fire from the shed shortly after 2 p.m.

Swaney said crews arrived to see smoke coming from the shed and covering the road, but he said no flames were visible.

Swaney said crews set up hoses from two fire engines in preparation before opening the shed. He said crews had the situation under control in about 5 minutes.

"You never know what's in a shed," he said, "there could be propane of other hazards in there that we don't want to give a big gulp of oxygen to."

The contents of the shed, small restaurant equipment, clothing and rags, was heavily damaged while the shed is most likely unusable now, Swaney said.

He said the damage was localized to the shed and that the restaurant itself did not sustain any damage.

He added that, when calling emergency services for a fire, it is important to inform responders about potentially hazardous materials in the area to keep firefighters safe.