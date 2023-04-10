STANFORD — Several vehicles were destroyed Monday afternoon after a brush fire spread across a property in rural McLean County, west of Bloomington-Normal.
Brian Foley, fire chief of the Allin Township Fire Protection District in Stanford, said at about 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the 4500 block of East 1300 North Road, about 4.5 miles northeast of Stanford.
The fire was contained to the yard and did not spread to the house. No injuries were reported.
Foley said he did not have a damage estimate Monday night because the majority of the vehicles were old, but all of the affected vehicles were considered a total loss.
Fire crews from Danvers, Dale Township, and Minier fire departments and protection districts were also called to the scene to assist.
