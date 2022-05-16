Semi v. train crash closes streets in west Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A train struck a semi truck Monday afternoon, causing road closures in west Bloomington, police reported.

About 2:20 p.m. Bloomington police were called to the intersection of West Market Street and White Oak Road for a crash in the area.

Bloomington police spokesman Brandt Parsley said the preliminary investigation indicates a train traveling on the tracks that run parallel with White Oak struck the back of a semi's trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Market and Locust streets were blocked at White Oak as crews worked to clear the scene. Parsley said they didn’t have an estimate but expected the street to be closed for an extended time Monday afternoon.

After the crash, the involved train was seen near O'Neil Park and showed minimal external damage.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

