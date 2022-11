School bus involved in crash near Hudson; no students on board

HUDSON — A man was transported to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon between Normal and Hudson.

McLean County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jon Albee said deputies and Hudson police officers responded at 2:51 p.m. to the report of a passenger vehicle and school bus crash at 1700 East Road and 2000 North Road in rural Hudson.

The school bus did not have students on board at the time of the crash, Albee said.

He said there were reports of at least minor injuries, and one adult male who was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for medical attention.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Sheriff's Department.

Unit 5 Director of Communications and Community Relations Dayna Brown said the bus is part of the First Student Inc. fleet of school buses.

The Normal Fire Department also responded to the scene.