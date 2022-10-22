Police: Shots fired Friday night in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a report of gunfire Friday night in west Bloomington.

Colfax man charged with sexually assaulting girl

Sgt. Josh Swartzentruber with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called around 11:50 p.m. Friday to a shots fired report in the 900 block of West Washington Street.

Normal man accused of burglary, causing $10K in damage

He said no one was injured, and there is no suspect information available for release.

Bloomington man charged with multiple counts of battery, assault

The police sergeant also confirmed no arrests have been made. He added anyone with additional information on this gunfire report is asked to call BPD dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

