Police: Shots fired Friday night in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a report of gunfire Friday night in west Bloomington.

Sgt. Josh Swartzentruber with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called around 11:50 p.m. Friday to a shots fired report in the 900 block of West Washington Street.

He said no one was injured, and there is no suspect information available for release.

The police sergeant also confirmed no arrests have been made. He added anyone with additional information on this gunfire report is asked to call BPD dispatch at 309-820-8888.