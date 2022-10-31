 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Police responding to Veterans Parkway crash

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are responding to a crash at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway.

The road has been closed for safety reasons and all traffic is currently being re-routed, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Multiple vehicles were involved, and multiple people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment, said Bloomington Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley. 

Investigators are on scene conducting an accident reconstruction report to document the incident. The area will remain closed for about two to three hours, Parsley said shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday. 

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area until further notice.

Wall of signatures near the green room at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian actors and audiences turn to theatre to escape war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News