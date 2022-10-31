Police responding to Veterans Parkway crash

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are responding to a crash at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway.

The road has been closed for safety reasons and all traffic is currently being re-routed, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Multiple vehicles were involved, and multiple people have been taken to area hospitals for treatment, said Bloomington Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley.

Investigators are on scene conducting an accident reconstruction report to document the incident. The area will remain closed for about two to three hours, Parsley said shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area until further notice.