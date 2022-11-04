Police investigating Thursday night carjacking in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Detectives are investigating a carjacking Thursday night in east Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Department Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph that three victims were forced out of an SUV in the 1100 block of Gettysburg Drive.

He said the incident was reported at 7:59 p.m. Thursday, and the vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later in a business parking lot in the 1600 block of East Empire Street.

Parsley said no injuries were reported. No suspect information was available Friday.

He added that additional updates in the investigation are expected next week.

Parsley asked anyone with information on this carjacking to contact BPD dispatch at 309-888-8888.

The incident follows an attempted carjacking report Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Hy-Vee grocery store in Bloomington, where two people were struck by gunfire but did not need hospital treatment.