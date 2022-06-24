Police: Driver dies in early morning crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police say a driver was killed in a crash that happened early Friday morning, minutes after the vehicle did not stop when being pulled over. The driver has not been named.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department, officers saw a car go through two red lights on Market Street around 1:25 a.m. on Friday. The car was involved in a minor crash at Market and Lee and continued driving. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Bloomington police attempted to pull the original vehicle over, but the car did not stop. Police ended the attempt at Oak and Mulberry, the release said.

Another person called police at 1:27 a.m. Friday saying there was a vehicle fire at Locust and White Oak. When officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle that had not stopped when pulled over engulfed in flames after crashing into a power pole and bringing down utility lines.

Bloomington Fire Department put out the fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner's Office are investigating the crash.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.