Police: 4 attempt Sunday morning carjacking in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking Sunday morning at an east Bloomington grocery store.

Sgt. Ivy Thornton with the Bloomington Police Department said officers responded around 8 a.m. Sunday to Hy-Vee Grocery Store, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway.

She said the victim called dispatch and told them four males had jumped out of a blue pickup truck and tried to take his vehicle by force.

Thornton also said a weapon was displayed. She said the four did not get the victim’s vehicle, and fled the scene.

Descriptions of the suspects or the direction they fled in were not available Sunday afternoon.

The police sergeant said the victim was not hurt, and no arrests have been made.

Thornton asked anyone with additional information on this attempted carjacking to call BPD dispatch at 309-820-8888 and ask for Det. Jeff Engle.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

