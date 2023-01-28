Police: 21-year-old man drowned Friday near Normal creek

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — A 21-year-old Libertyville man was found dead Friday in an apparent drowning, police said Saturday. 

Central Illinois grapples with prosecutor shortage

Matthew Listman was reported missing Friday, the Normal Police Department said in a news release. Investigators began speaking with family and friends, and they collected cellphone data and video from local businesses to try to find him, police said. 

Bloomington residents displaced by garage fire

At 10 p.m. Friday, the release said, NPD officers found a body near a creek area in the 900 block of North Main Street, Normal. That person was identified as Listman, NPD said.

The McLean County Coroner's Office is investigating his death, which NPD said does not appear criminal in nature.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Listman died from drowning, in the setting of exposure to the cold, the release said. Toxicology reports are pending. 

Both agencies continue to investigate. NPD asked anyone with additional information to contact their criminal investigations division by calling 309-454-9593 or emailing cso@npd.org.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

