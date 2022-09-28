 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian dead after crash with vehicle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a traffic crash in which a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this past Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:59 p.m. for a traffic crash in the area of Center and Mulberry streets, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Upon arrival, officers learned a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. 

The pedestrian had serious injuries and was transported from the scene to a local hospital, the release said. The pedestrian was later pronounced deceased by Carle BroMenn Medical Center staff, BPD stated. 

The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation by Bloomington police and the McLean County Coroner's Office.

Flick Fact: If a speeder, when are you most likely to get a ticket?

According to the release, additional information will be released at a later date. At this time, no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888. 

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

