Pedestrian dead after crash with motorcycle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A pedestrian has died after a collision with a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington.

Police were dispatched at about 9:27 p.m. for a traffic crash in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street, according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department. Upon arrival, officers learned a motorcycle had collided with a pedestrian.

Both the motorcycle driver and the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital, BPD stated. The pedestrian was later pronounced deceased at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center by the McLean County Coroner's Office, according to BPD. An autopsy is pending.

As of 11:30 p.m. Friday, the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street remained closed as the investigation continued.

No further information was available Friday night.