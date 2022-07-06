Officials ID Normal man killed in June 24 crash

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A driver who died in a single-vehicle crash in Bloomington on June 24 has been identified as Jordan Cason, 22, of Normal.

Bloomington police and the McLean County Coroner's Office released the identification on Wednesday. Cason died from multiple blunt injuries in the crash. Toxicology results are pending, the release said.

Bloomington Police Department public affairs officer Brandt Parsley said a miscommunication between the agencies involved delayed the release of the identification.  

Cason was the sole occupant of the SUV. The crash happened early on the morning of June 24 near Locust and White Oak. Police had earlier tried to pull the vehicle over after seeing it go through two red lights but the vehicle did not stop and police ended the pursuit. 

Within minutes, a civilian called police about a car fire at Locust and White Oak. The car was on fire when police arrived at the location of the crash after crashing into a utility pole, the initial release said. Cason was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

