Nose gear breaks Thursday as small plane lands in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport officials said no one was hurt after landing gear on a small plane failed as it was touching down Thursday afternoon in Bloomington.

Fran Strebing, spokesperson for CIRA, said the nose gear on a small, single-engine aircraft broke while landing on Runway 29. She said two people were on board, and they were able to keep the plane under control. Strebing said the aircraft went into a safety area south of the runway.

She also said there was an emergency response, but there was no fire on the plane.

"Everyone walked away, and the aircraft has been towed off of the runway," she continued.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, she said the runway remained closed as airport staff continued safety checks on the pavement, signage and lighting to ensure everything was intact.

Strebing said there was no impact to other scheduled flights that day.

The spokesperson said the plane that experienced the landing gear issue had departed from Florida and was heading to the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter.

