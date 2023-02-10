NORMAL — Police in Normal are asking for the public's continued help in locating a missing woman.

Julie Harris, 50, no address given, has not been seen by her family since Dec. 6, the Normal Police Department confirmed Friday. NPD had previously sought the public's help to find her via a Facebook post made Jan. 8. She has now been missing for more than two months.

Harris is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds in weight, with brown hair, and wears glasses.

Harris is known to frequent local motels or encampments of unhoused people, NPD added, and she has a medical history of seizures.

NPD asked those with additional information on Harris' whereabouts to call 309-454-9535. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Tip411 tip line by downloading the Tip411 Normal PD app or texting NORMALPD to 847411 and then the tip.

