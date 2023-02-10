NORMAL — Police in Normal are asking for the public's continued help in locating a missing woman.
Julie Harris, 50, no address given, has not been seen by her family since Dec. 6, 2022.
PROVIDED BY NORMAL POLICE DEPARTMENT
Normal Police Department confirmed Friday. NPD had previously sought the public's help to find her via a Facebook post made Jan. 8. She has now been missing for more than two months.
Harris is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds in weight, with brown hair, and wears glasses.
Harris is known to frequent local motels or encampments of unhoused people, NPD added, and she has a medical history of seizures.
NPD asked those with additional information on Harris' whereabouts to call 309-454-9535. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Tip411 tip line by downloading the Tip411 Normal PD app or texting NORMALPD to 847411 and then the tip.
Photos: IHSA dance finals in Bloomington
Kicking into high gear is Ottawa High School's dance team, competing in preliminary rounds Friday in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lincoln High School's dance team competes Friday in preliminary rounds of the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lincoln competes on Friday during the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals preliminary rounds at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lincoln High School competes on Friday during the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals preliminary rounds at Grossinger Motors Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eureka High School's dance team strikes an emotional pose Friday in preliminary rounds of the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena. It was EHS's fifth consecutive year at the state finals.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eureka's Matt Kean joins in on a dance-off with other friends and family supporting during a break on Friday at the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena. Kean came to cheer on his daughter, MaKenna Kean, a senior at Eureka High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Shown are members and coaches for Fieldcrest High School on Friday before preliminary rounds of the Illinois State High School Association state dance finals. Pictured back left is coach Tina Fortner, assistant coach Natalie Fortner is back right, and left bottom row is Bella Fortner.
Photo provided
Members of the Clinton High School dance team ripple through poses Saturday during final rounds in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance Finals in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON PHOTOS, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Edwardsville High School dance team makes moves with poise Friday during preliminary rounds of the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Members of Lake Zurich High School's dance team get jumping during final rounds Saturday of the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Robyn Skaggs at
robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
