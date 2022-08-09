 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal police search for missing woman

Mitchell and her vehicle are shown in this image from the Normal Police Department. 

 NORMAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORMAL — Normal police are seeking the public's help in locating Brittany Mitchell, 46, who was last heard from on Sunday. 

Mitchell is described as a white adult female with green eyes and brown hair; she wears eyeglasses and has pierced ears. 

She is known to reside in North Normal and drives a maroon Toyota Scion with damage to the front bumper on the passenger side. The vehicle's registration plate number is CH61963. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Normal Police Department at (309) 454-9535.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

