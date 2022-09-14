 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Normal police respond after rifle seen outside hotel window

  • 0

UPDATE: The Normal Police Department announced at 4:30 p.m. that the situation has been resolved, and the area has been reopened. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is telling people to avoid the 300 block of Greenbriar Drive after reports of a weapon displayed in the area.

NPD Chief Steve Petrilli told The Pantagraph that their patrols were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday for what appeared to be a rifle hanging from the window of a Comfort Suites hotel room.

Sheriff's department app, 911 texting coming to McLean County

He said their patrols confirmed that a rifle was hanging outside the window, and police began working to lock down the area, clear out the hotel and insulate what they considered to be any type of threat.

The rifle has since been pulled back inside the room, the chief said.

1 rescued, taken to hospital after Bloomington apartment fire

Petrilli said around 4 p.m. Wednesday that they were working through their assets at the scene to resolve the situation.

He said the incident is still ongoing, so he continued to urge the public to avoid the area.

The chief said no one has been hurt and no shots have been fired.

IDNR: Animal spotted in Hudson was not a cougar

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

King Charles III frustrated over faulty pen at Northern Ireland ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News