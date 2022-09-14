Normal police respond after rifle seen outside hotel window

UPDATE: The Normal Police Department announced at 4:30 p.m. that the situation has been resolved, and the area has been reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department is telling people to avoid the 300 block of Greenbriar Drive after reports of a weapon displayed in the area.

NPD Chief Steve Petrilli told The Pantagraph that their patrols were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday for what appeared to be a rifle hanging from the window of a Comfort Suites hotel room.

He said their patrols confirmed that a rifle was hanging outside the window, and police began working to lock down the area, clear out the hotel and insulate what they considered to be any type of threat.

The rifle has since been pulled back inside the room, the chief said.

Petrilli said around 4 p.m. Wednesday that they were working through their assets at the scene to resolve the situation.

He said the incident is still ongoing, so he continued to urge the public to avoid the area.

The chief said no one has been hurt and no shots have been fired.