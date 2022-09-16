 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal police investigating Wednesday shots fired report

NORMAL — Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Wednesday night near Underwood Park in Normal.

Normal Police Department Community Relations Officer Brad Park told The Pantagraph it happened at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lindell Drive.

Man injured in Saturday night shooting in Normal

He said an apartment building was struck, but there were no injuries. Park also said no arrests have been made and no suspect information was available as of Friday.

Normal police investigate shots fired

NPD responded to a shots in January this year on that same block, where buildings and vehicles were hit.

Vehicles, apartments hit after shots fired in Normal

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

