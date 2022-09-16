Normal police investigating Wednesday shots fired report

NORMAL — Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Wednesday night near Underwood Park in Normal.
Normal Police Department Community Relations Officer Brad Park told The Pantagraph it happened at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lindell Drive.
He said an apartment building was struck, but there were no injuries. Park also said no arrests have been made and no suspect information was available as of Friday.
Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to call the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.
Today in history: Sept. 16
1974: Gerald R. Ford
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
AP
1982: Beirut Refugee Camps
In 1982, the massacre of between 1,200 and 1,400 Palestinian men, women and children at the hands of Israeli-allied Christian Phalange militiamen began in west Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.
AP
2007: O.J. Simpson
In 2007, O.J. Simpson was arrested in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in Las Vegas. (Simpson was later convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was released in 2017.)
AP
2009: Mary Travers
In 2009, Mary Travers, 72, part of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, died in Danbury, Connecticut.
AP
2011: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama signed into law a major overhaul of the nation’s patent system to ease the way for inventors to bring their products to market.
AP
2011: Reno, Nevada
Ten years ago: A World War II-era fighter plane plunged into spectators during air races in Reno, Nevada, killing 74-year-old Florida stunt pilot Jimmy Leeward and 10 others.
AP
2011: Soyuz Capsule
Ten years ago: A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying three crew members, including NASA astronaut Ron Garan, from the International Space Station touched down safely in Kazakhstan, but not without rattling nerves after a breakdown in communications.
Pool EPA
2012: Susan Rice
Ten years ago: In appearances on Sunday news shows, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said there was no evidence that the attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, was premeditated. But Libya’s interim president, Mohammed el-Megarif, told CBS he had no doubt attackers spent months planning the assault and purposely chose the date, September 11.
Susan Walsh
2013: Washington Navy Yard
In 2013, Aaron Alexis, a former U.S. Navy reservist, went on a shooting rampage inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 people before being shot dead by police.
AP
2014: Barack Obama
In 2014, President Barack Obama declared that the Ebola epidemic in West Africa could threaten security around the world and ordered 3,000 U.S. troops to the region in emergency aid muscle.
AP
2016: Donald Trump
Five years ago: After five years of promoting a false conspiracy theory about Barack Obama’s birthplace, Republican Donald Trump abruptly reversed course, acknowledging that the president was born in America, but then claiming the “birther movement” was begun by his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. (While the question of Obama’s birthplace was raised by some backers of Clinton’s primary campaign against Obama eight years earlier, Clinton had long denounced it as a “racist lie.”)
AP
2016: Edward Albee
Five years ago: Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, 88, died in Montauk, New York.
AP
2020: Hurricane Sally
One year ago: Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, swamping homes and forcing the rescue of hundreds of people as it pushed inland.
AP
2021: Jane Powell
Jane Powell, a star of Hollywood’s golden age musicals, died at her Connecticut home at 92.
Jacquelyn Martin
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!