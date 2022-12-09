Normal police investigating two armed robberies

NORMAL — Police are investigating reports of armed robberies on Wednesday and Thursday in Normal.
Community Services Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said one robbery was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Park. He said Thursday that two victims were approached by two suspects who displayed a handgun and stole their cellphones.
Park said the suspects then fled the scene. The officer said the two were described as teenage boys between 15 and 16 years old, around 200 pounds in weight. Park said one was about 6 feet tall and the other was 5 feet, 3 inches tall.
NPD Lt. Steven Koscielak said one of the suspects wore a blue and gray hoodie, and the other had patched pants and covered his face with a scarf.
Koscielak said officers were also called to an armed robbery 11:37 a.m. Thursday on the Constitution Trail near where it ends at Orlando Avenue.
The police lieutenant said three suspects in their early 20s displayed a firearm and took off with the victim's phone. He said two of the suspects wore all black clothing.
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.