Normal police investigating shots fired near ISU campus

NORMAL — Police are investigating reports of gunfire early Saturday morning just blocks from the Illinois State University campus.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 3:04 a.m. Saturday to the shots fired report in the 100 block of East Cherry Street. He said an officer near the scene at the time also heard the shots.

Cherry said police found evidence at the scene that showed a weapon had been discharged. He said no injuries have been reported.

There was no suspect information available as of Saturday morning. Cherry asked anyone with additional information to call NPD at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

