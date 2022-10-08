Normal police investigating after fatal crash Saturday afternoon

NORMAL — Police are investigating after a fatal crash late Saturday afternoon on the far north side of Normal.
The Normal Police Department responded at 4:46 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident involving a sole occupant on North Main Street near Kerrick Road, according to a statement on NPD's Facebook page.
Officers located the victim upon arrival, and the person was later pronounced deceased by the McLean County Coroner's Office, NPD said.
The investigation is ongoing. NPD said an accident reconstruction team was on scene Saturday night, and that North Main Street may be closed to through traffic for a few hours.
NPD and the coroner's office will provide more information after notification of family and after an autopsy is completed, the statement said.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
