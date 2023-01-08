Normal Police Department searching for missing woman

NORMAL — Police in Normal are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.
A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department on Sunday morning said Julie Harris, 50, no address given, was reported missing recently, but has not been seen by family for about 30 days.
Harris is known to frequent local motels or encampments of unhoused people, NPD added, and she has a medical history of seizures.
Harris is described as a person who is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 130 pounds in weight, has brown hair and wears glasses.
NPD asked those with additional information on her whereabouts to call their front desk at 309-454-9535.
