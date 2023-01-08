Normal Police Department searching for missing woman

Exhale as you enter this executive 5-bedroom retreat nestled on a private lake with 10.5 acres of breathing room just outside Downs in coveted Tri-Valley School district! Stroll out to the sparkling 8-acre spring-fed lake with your very own private beach and dock. Lake is fully stocked and ready for fishing, jet skiing, tubing, boating, snorkeling, swimming & sunbathing! Impressive private beach has been recently improved with 28 tons of soft sand and is ready to enjoy! Nearby Morton building (24x38) with poured concrete floor offers added convenience for storage of lawn care and lake supplies, workshop and entertaining space. Talk about green space galore! Original owners have planted over 150 trees (40 native varieties!) and maintain 4.5 acres of greenspace for uninterrupted views of the lake year-round... and we haven't even made it inside the house yet! From the moment you enter this pristine home, you'll notice every meticulous detail these owners built to last and built to love! You'll be greeted in the grand foyer by a soaring vaulted ceiling, stunning red oak hardwoods, french doors, and a double-sided floor to ceiling brick fireplace! A custom kitchen remodel in 2015 offers an abundance of cabinet space and storage, devoted pantry, granite counters, and stone backsplash. Sharp stainless appliances include a 30" dual fuel Wolf range/oven with hood, Bosch dishwasher, microwave and new GE Refrigerator! Washing dishes has never been so enjoyable with corner windows flanking the sink offering lake views and frequent visits by the wildlife who graze the property and surrounding woods! Gorgeous hardwoods continue into the main floor office with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Pass through the second set of french doors into the dining room with tray ceiling, bay windows and a fresh coat of paint and custom molding. A newly added three-season room offers a full view of the surrounding acreage with Brazilian Walnut decking, fresh white shiplap design and oil-rubbed bronze EZ-Breeze picture windows. A bonus private back deck is perfect for catching coffee and the morning sunrise on the lake! Offering function and style, the freshly updated, sizable main floor laundry room boasts an abundance of storage, double wash basin, and recently installed porcelain tile floors for durability. Head to the primary suite to soak off the day in the newly remodeled spa-like bathroom, including walk-in custom tiled corner shower, cast iron soaking tub, double sinks with quartz counters, heated porcelain tile floor and attached walk-in closet with over 150 square feet of space! Two additional guest bedrooms with ample closets and a newly remodeled full bathroom round out the private spaces on the second level. A loft overlooking the great room offers bonus space for studying, hobbies or crafts. Downstairs, an in-law suite with newly updated private full bathroom, hardwoods floors and cozy gas fireplace invite guests to linger longer! The 5th bedroom (currently used for fitness) offers another walk-in closet and plush carpeting, which could easily be converted back to sleeping quarters. Enjoy a game of billiards on the freshly covered pool table while entertaining guests in the lower family room with wet bar and full-size refrigerator. Casement Kolbe & Kolbe windows throughout the home, blown-in cellulose insulation and energy-star rated exterior doors add to the efficiency of this well-planned home. Major improvements including a brand-new Water Furnace Series 5 Geothermal System installed in 2021 plus a General Ionics Water Purification/Softening System. A full roof tear-off (50-year shingle) and new siding in 2009 will also ensure the integrity of this home for years to come. On the south side of the home you'll find the oversized 3-Car Garage and convenient fenced side yard with plenty of greenspace for furry friends (or littles) to enjoy. We can't wait for you to experience all this property has to offer, you'll be impressed inside & out!

