Normal Police Department searching for missing woman

NORMAL — Police in Normal are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department on Sunday morning said Julie Harris, 50, no address given, was reported missing recently, but has not been seen by family for about 30 days.

010923-blm-loc-1missing

Julie Harris

Harris is known to frequent local motels or encampments of unhoused people, NPD added, and she has a medical history of seizures. 

Harris is described as a person who is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 130 pounds in weight, has brown hair and wears glasses.

NPD asked those with additional information on her whereabouts to call their front desk at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

