NORMAL — Three police officers in Normal are being appreciated for their compassionate and persuasive response to a mental health crisis last month.

The Normal Police Department said Sgt. Cory McNicol and officers Brandon Sipes and Joshua Harper were presented with letters of appreciation Friday from Chief Steve Petrilli for going "above and beyond" on a late April call.

The statement, posted on the department's Facebook page on Monday, said the three responded to a Normal apartment complex where a person armed with a large knife was threatening self-harm.

The armed person tried several times to hurt themselves in front of the officers, and attempted to prompt officers to harm them, the department said.

Sipes and Harper convinced this person that "their life mattered and showed tremendous compassion" to them in their time of crisis. Both took hold of the knife and got the previously armed person to the care they needed, NPD said.

By working to build trust and rapport with that person, the post concluded these officers made a positive impact and made the community safer.

Photos: Normal police investigate shots fired on Northbrook Dr. 090920-blm-loc-2shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-1shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-3shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-4shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-5shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-6shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-7shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-8shotsfired 090920-blm-loc-9shotsfired