The Normal Police Department said Sgt. Cory McNicol and officers Brandon Sipes and Joshua Harper were presented with letters of appreciation Friday from Chief Steve Petrilli for going "above and beyond" on a late April call.
The statement, posted on the department's Facebook page on Monday, said the three responded to a Normal apartment complex where a person armed with a large knife was threatening self-harm.
The armed person tried several times to hurt themselves in front of the officers, and attempted to prompt officers to harm them, the department said.
Sipes and Harper convinced this person that "their life mattered and showed tremendous compassion" to them in their time of crisis. Both took hold of the knife and got the previously armed person to the care they needed, NPD said.
By working to build trust and rapport with that person, the post concluded these officers made a positive impact and made the community safer.
Shown from right Friday are three Normal Police Department officers being presented with letters of appreciation for responding to an April mental health crisis at a Normal apartment building: Sgt. Cory McNicol, Ofc. Brandon Sipes and Ofc. Joshua Harper. Left is NPD Chief Steve Petrilli.