Normal man killed in Towanda crash

A 72-year-old man died in a crash Saturday night in Towanda, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

She identified the man as Timothy A. Jobe of Normal. He was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 66 and North 1900 East Road.

Jobe's SUV went through an intersection, left the roadway and struck a tree, Yoder said. There was no evidence of steering, braking or course correction.

Autopsy results found that he died from multiple blunt injuries of the chest in the crash, and that he had ischemic heart disease, with evidence of very recent and older heart attacks and cardiac surgery. These findings explain his sudden unresponsiveness while driving, she said.

Toxicology testing is pending.

This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the coroner's office.