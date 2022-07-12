 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal man killed in crash

A 50-year-old Normal man was killed in a crash early Tuesday, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said. 

She identified the victim as Michael Todd Simpsen. Simpsen was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m. at the scene of the crash, the intersection of Illinois 165 and North 2400 East Road. 

Simpsen was the driver of a pickup truck that was in a collision with an automobile, she said. Autopsy results found his cause of death was extensive multiple blunt injuries. Toxicology results are pending. 

This incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

