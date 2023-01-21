Normal man killed in crash on Route 24

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Friday in McLean County.

Conner M. McHale, 29, was pronounced deceased after a crash on Route 24 at County Road 2480 East, between Gridley and Chenoa, according to a news release from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate McHale, the driver and sole occupant of a pickup truck, died from multiple blunt injuries due to a collision with a sport utility vehicle, the news release said. Toxicology testing is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

No further information was available at press time Saturday.

