NORMAL — An autopsy for a man found dead in Normal indicated that he died of natural causes, but an investigation remains ongoing, authorities said Saturday.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Aaron Marroquin Jimenez of Normal in a joint statement from the Normal Police Department and McLean County Coroner's Office.

Jimenez was found after police responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday to a report of an unresponsive person, officials said. Sgt. Rob Cherry said he was located in a wooded area near the Quik 'n' EZ gas station, 1609 N. Main St.

Cherry said there was "nothing that would indicate an obvious cause of death." In the joint statement, officials said the preliminary autopsy opinion indicated that he died of natural causes.

Toxicology testing is pending. Both agencies continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg