BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old man was charged with stolen vehicle possession and fleeing from officers early Thursday morning across Normal, court documents said.

Charging documents state Caleb M. Teplitz-Crawford, of Normal, appeared for a Thursday bond court hearing before a judge, who found probable cause to detain him.

Teplitz-Crawford faces a Class 2 felony charge of possession a stolen Chevrolet vehicle, and two Class 4 felony charges of aggravated fleeing police, per records. He is also charged with six traffic citations.

The citations state around 2:18 a.m. Thursday, Teplitz-Crawford was driving on a suspended license. The tickets also state he fled from officers at Raab and School Street; he was speeding over 35 mph at Raab and Bradford streets; he was clocked speeding at 61 mph in a 35 mph zone near Main and Manchester streets; he ran a stop sign at Carriage Hills Road and White Chapel Lane; and he ran a red light at Raab Road and Linden Street.

The judge set his bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. Teplitz-Crawford's arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 24.

He was still in custody Friday morning.