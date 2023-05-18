NORMAL — A kitchen fire injured a resident and damaged an apartment on Willow Street in Normal Wednesday night.
The Normal Fire Department responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a fire on a stove in an apartment at 103 W. Willow St, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke showing from the outside of the building and flames in a lower-level apartment window. The Bloomington Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Firefighters pulled a hose line to the window and extinguished the fire from the outside before moving into the building and extinguishing the rest of the fire from the inside.
One resident of an apartment was assisted out of a window by firefighters due to smoke in the common hallway.
Crews then used thermal imaging cameras and checked for remaining hot spots. The crew had extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes, working for about another hour ventilating smoke from the building.
Bloomington fire responded with an ambulance to assess minor burn injuries sustained by one of the tenants. Bloomington was released from the scene around 10:30 p.m., and fire investigators finished their work just after midnight.
The affected apartment sustained fire damage to the kitchen and moderate smoke and water damage throughout the unit.
Both occupants of the apartments were displaced. Illinois State University and Young America, which is the property management company, were in contact with the tenants and aided with securing temporary accommodations.
Fire damages apartment building at 2608 Hall Court, Bloomington, Illinois
Olympia High School fire, April 2023
Solar panels caught fire Thursday on the roof of Olympia High School. The fire was contained to a 60-by-100-foot area on the roof, and there is no structural damage to the building.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Danvers Community Fire Protection District fire engines respond to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Danvers Community Fire Protection District fire engines respond to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Several fire departments responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School. Authorities say the fire most likely started and was contained to solar panels attached to the roof.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Firefighters responded to a blaze on the roof Thursday at Olympia High School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School. Authorities say the fire most likely started and was contained to solar panels on the roof.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Crews from several fire departments responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fire fighters from Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
McLean County Sheriff's Deputies helped maintain order after Olympia High School was evacuated Thursday due to a fire.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Solar panels on the roof of Olympia High School caught fire Thursday, causing damage to the area on the roof
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington firefighters responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Firefighters from several departments responded to a fire Thursday at Olympia High School
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Olympia High School students were evacuated to the football field Thursday after a fire broke out on the rooftop solar panels. They were bussed to Minier Christian Church where their parents awaited
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Fire broke out Thursday from the rooftop solar panels on Olympia High School requiring firefighters from several departments to respond.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!