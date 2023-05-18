NORMAL — A kitchen fire injured a resident and damaged an apartment on Willow Street in Normal Wednesday night.

The Normal Fire Department responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a fire on a stove in an apartment at 103 W. Willow St, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke showing from the outside of the building and flames in a lower-level apartment window. The Bloomington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Firefighters pulled a hose line to the window and extinguished the fire from the outside before moving into the building and extinguishing the rest of the fire from the inside.

One resident of an apartment was assisted out of a window by firefighters due to smoke in the common hallway.

Crews then used thermal imaging cameras and checked for remaining hot spots. The crew had extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes, working for about another hour ventilating smoke from the building.

Bloomington fire responded with an ambulance to assess minor burn injuries sustained by one of the tenants. Bloomington was released from the scene around 10:30 p.m., and fire investigators finished their work just after midnight.

The affected apartment sustained fire damage to the kitchen and moderate smoke and water damage throughout the unit.

Both occupants of the apartments were displaced. Illinois State University and Young America, which is the property management company, were in contact with the tenants and aided with securing temporary accommodations.

