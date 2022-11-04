 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Normal firefighters douse Thursday house fire

  • 0
110622-blm-loc-1fire

Normal firefighters spray down the side of a home Thursday on Schroeder Drive that went ablaze due to an accidental fire.

 Provided by Normal Fire

NORMAL — Fire crews were called late Thursday morning to a house in east Normal after the outside of an attached garage caught fire.

Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said firefighters took the call at 11:58 a.m. Thursday for a residence on fire at 1307 Schroeder Drive.

School bus involved in crash near Hudson; no students on board

He said crews found heavy fire on the outside of the home, pulled a hose and knocked the fire down fast before it spread to the roof.

2 people struck by gunfire in Bloomington carjacking attempt

Swaney said firefighters pulled back the siding materials and opened up the walls to check for fire extension. He said damage was limited to the garage, and did not reach the house's living areas.

Trial set for Normal man accused of murder outside Bloomington bar

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available Friday. Swaney said the fire was caused by accident; the homeowner was burning materials that spread to the trash bins and then to the home.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of dolphins likely killed because of the war in Ukraine, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News