Normal firefighters douse Thursday house fire

NORMAL — Fire crews were called late Thursday morning to a house in east Normal after the outside of an attached garage caught fire.

Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney said firefighters took the call at 11:58 a.m. Thursday for a residence on fire at 1307 Schroeder Drive.

He said crews found heavy fire on the outside of the home, pulled a hose and knocked the fire down fast before it spread to the roof.

Swaney said firefighters pulled back the siding materials and opened up the walls to check for fire extension. He said damage was limited to the garage, and did not reach the house's living areas.

No injuries were reported, and no damage estimate was available Friday. Swaney said the fire was caused by accident; the homeowner was burning materials that spread to the trash bins and then to the home.