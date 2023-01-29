Normal fire crews respond to Sunday morning blaze in north Normal

NORMAL — The Normal Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire late Sunday morning in north Normal.
Crews were called around 11 a.m. to reports of a fire in a two-story home at 808 Landau Lane in Normal.
By 11:30 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control, though crews remained on the scene.
This story will be updated.
5 most common causes of reported house fires
#5. Smoking materials
#4. Intentional
#3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment
#2. Heating equipment
#1. Cooking
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
