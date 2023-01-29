 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Normal fire crews respond to Sunday morning blaze in north Normal

013023-blm-loc-fire

Crews were called around 11 a.m. to reports of a fire in a two-story home at 808 Landau Lane in Normal. 

 D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Normal Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire late Sunday morning in north Normal.

Crews were called around 11 a.m. to reports of a fire in a two-story home at 808 Landau Lane in Normal. 

By 11:30 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control, though crews remained on the scene.

This story will be updated.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

