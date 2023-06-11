NORMAL — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Normal, police said.

Sgt. Rob Cherry of the Normal Police Department said first responders received a call at 12:21 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash with five people inside in the 100 block of East Raab Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Cherry said, while the remaining four people were treated and transported to a hospital by the Normal Fire Department.

The crash is being investigated by the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team and McLean County Coroner's Office.

No further information was immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Cities with the highest rate of motor vehicle fatalities Cities with the highest rate of motor vehicle fatalities #50. Oklahoma City #49. Salt Lake City #48. Wichita, Kansas #47. Newport News, Virginia #46. St. Petersburg, Florida #45. Miami #44. Montgomery, Alabama #43. Huntsville, Alabama #42. Toledo, Ohio #41. New Orleans #40. Phoenix #39. Bakersfield, California #38. Fresno, California #37. Augusta-Richmond County consolidated government, Georgia #36. Tulsa, Oklahoma #35. Fayetteville, North Carolina #34. Milwaukee #33. Akron, Ohio #32. Hollywood, Florida #31. Mobile, Alabama #30. Kansas City, Kansas #29. Indianapolis #28. Nashville-Davidson metro, Tennessee #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Tampa, Florida #25. Knoxville, Tennessee #24. Atlanta #23. Dallas #22. Shreveport, Louisiana #21. Springfield, Missouri #20. Palmdale, California #19. Kansas City, Missouri #18. Lancaster, California #17. Louisville-Jefferson County metro, Kentucky #16. Chattanooga, Tennessee #15. Fort Lauderdale, Florida #14. Albuquerque, New Mexico #13. Macon-Bibb County, Georgia #12. Glendale, Arizona #11. Jacksonville, Florida #10. Cleveland #9. San Bernardino, California #8. Birmingham, Alabama #7. Little Rock, Arkansas #6. Tucson, Arizona #5. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #4. St. Louis #3. Detroit #2. Jackson, Mississippi #1. Memphis, Tennessee