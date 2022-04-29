No injuries in Normal house fire Friday afternoon

NORMAL — A Friday afternoon house fire in Normal has displaced one family from their home.

The Normal Fire Department was dispatched at 12:20 p.m. to a house in the 400 block of Jersey Avenue, where there were reports of a fire at the back of the residence that went into the attic space. Heavy smoke and water damage were reported.

There was a family home at the time of the fire, but they were able to evacuate with no injuries. Two dogs were also recovered from the incident and are safe.

The occupants of the home are insured and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross for temporary accommodations and other needs.

The Bloomington Fire Department assisted Normal firefighters in controlling and extinguishing the fire.

Investigators are still searching for the origin and cause of the fire. Jersey Avenue was reopened to normal traffic flow by 2:45 p.m.

