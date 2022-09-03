No injuries after Gridley duplex fire Saturday morning

GRIDLEY – Six firefighting agencies were called to the scene of a house fire that displaced two early Saturday morning in Gridley.

Gridley Fire Department Chief Casey Knobloch told The Pantagraph that crews responded at 4:15 a.m. Saturday to a residential fire in a duplex on Pebble Circle.

GFD said in a Facebook post that the first firefighter at the scene confirmed the resident of one unit had gotten out safely. The firefighter then went inside and woke up a resident in the other unit of the duplex.

Crews found flames on the inside and outside of one unit and its garage, the post continued. They fought it from the exterior and interior, checked over the property for fire extension and ventilated smoke from it.

The fire department said no one was hurt by the blaze.

GFD was assisted by the El Paso Fire Protection District, the Chenoa Fire Department, the Lexington Community Fire Protection District, the Hudson Community Fire Protection District, the Flanagan-Graymont Fire Protection District, Gridley Ambulance, the Chenoa Police Department and the American Red Cross.

Knobloch said two people were displaced, and the fire is under investigation.