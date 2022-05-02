Motorcyclist killed in Tazewell County crash

A 66-year-old East Peoria man was killed in a Tazewell County crash on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.
Police said the crash took place around 2:04 p.m. on Illinois 26 at Spring Creek Road.
The initial investigation found that the East Peoria man's motorcycle was stopped at that location, where it was struck from behind by a 2017 Toyota sedan being driven by a 19-year-old Metamora man. Both the vehicle and motorcycle had been southbound.
The vehicle driver was uninjured in the crash and was charged with failure to reduce speed, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, police said. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until his family is notified.
Today’s top pics: Switzerland Glacier Race and more
An Afghan child sits on his donkey in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ebrahim Noroozi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, right, attempts a head at goal in front of Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan during the Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Enzo Fernandez of Argentina's River Plate kicks the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Chile's Colo Colo at Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) makes a diving attempt for a double by Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
A regional train travels through the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on a misty Thursday morning, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
A balloon vendor waits for customers on a hot summer afternoon in the outskirts of Jammu, India, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Channi Anand
A woman places a flower on a marker for the Auschwitz concentration camp in the Hall of Remembrance during the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Laylat Al Qadr is marked on the 27th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan and is commemorated as the night Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Quran. Muslims traditionally spend the night in prayer and devotion. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
Retired Mexican soccer goalkeeper and striker Jorge Campos holds the CONCACAF Champions League trophy before the first leg of the final between Mexico's Pumas and United States' Seattle Sounders in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green, back, gesture to the crowd during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Mauro da Luz of Ecuador's Nueve de Octubre, left, David Mendoza of Paraguay's Guaireña FC, center and teammate Mario Otazu, chase the football during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at Defensores de Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
Diego Godoy of Paraguay's Guaireña FC, center, is felled by Jose Cazares of Ecuador's Nueve de Octubre (16) and teammate Renny Jaramillo, right, during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at Defensores de Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
Competitors, photographed using a long exposure, climb in front of the iconic Matterhorn mountain after the start of the 22nd Glacier Patrol race in Ober Stafel, above Zermatt, Switzerland, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Glacier Patrol (Patrouille des Glaciers in French), organized by the Swiss Army, takes place between April 25 and May 1. Highly-experienced hiker-skiers trek over a distance of 57,5km (4386m ascent and 4519m descent) on the Haute Route along the Swiss-Italian border from Zermatt to Verbier. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
VALENTIN FLAURAUD
A child receives a throat swab for a COVID-19 test at a testing site in Beijing, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Beijing shifted more classes online Thursday in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China's capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!