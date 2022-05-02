Motorcyclist killed in Tazewell County crash

A 66-year-old East Peoria man was killed in a Tazewell County crash on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the crash took place around 2:04 p.m. on Illinois 26 at Spring Creek Road.

The initial investigation found that the East Peoria man's motorcycle was stopped at that location, where it was struck from behind by a 2017 Toyota sedan being driven by a 19-year-old Metamora man. Both the vehicle and motorcycle had been southbound.

The vehicle driver was uninjured in the crash and was charged with failure to reduce speed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until his family is notified.

