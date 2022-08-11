Missing Normal woman identified in Bloomington death

BLOOMINGTON — A 46-year-old Normal woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been identified as the person found dead in a parked vehicle later that afternoon.

Brittany A. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington, according to a Thursday press release from McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder.

An autopsy has been completed, but a cause of death is pending toxicology results, the release said.

This follows a missing person report announced by the Normal Police Department Tuesday as they were looking for Mitchell.

The Bloomington Police Department was also notified Tuesday that a dead person was found inside a parked vehicle just before 1 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation by BPD and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Raisbeck, 309-434- 2593, Det. Law, 309-434-2527, or BPD, 309-820-8888.

Those who want to submit a tip and remain anonymous may contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.