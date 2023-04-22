NORMAL — A Michigan man has died after a motorcycle crash on Friday in Normal.

Normal police officers were called at about 6:48 p.m. for a multivehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the Interstate 55/74 overpass on Raab Road west of Parkside Road, according to a news release from the Normal Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been ejected from a motorcycle. He was aided at the scene by witnesses and the Normal Fire Department, the news release said.

The man was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center and was pronounced deceased by the McLean County Coroner's Office. The coroner identified the man as Douglas Wriston, 22, of Warren, Michigan.

The cause of death is pending and the crash remains under investigation by NPD, the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact NPD at 309-454-9593.

