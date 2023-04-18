Illinois State Police responded late Monday to a two-vehicle fatal crash in rural McLean County.
The agency said in a social media post shortly before 11 p.m. that troopers were on the scene of the crash on U.S. 136 at 150 East Road. The highway was expected to be closed for several hours, and drivers were directed to avoid the area.
The Illinois Department of Transportation was assisting, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.