McLean County correctional officer charged with worker's compensation fraud

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County correctional officer has been arrested on charges of filing a fraudulent worker’s compensation claim, according to the sheriff's office.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said in a statement that an arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for Correctional Officer Ryan C. Hitch, who was later placed into custody and taken to the county jail.

Hitch is accused of intentionally falsifying or misrepresenting the severity of an injury for a worker’s compensation claim, which is a Class 2 felony. Hitch either obtained or attempted to receive over $10,000 as part of that claim, Sandage said in the statement.

Asked to clarify, sheriff's Deputy Chief Hadley Welsch told The Pantagraph that Hitch attempted to obtain over $10,000 by deception. He was not able to say whether Hitch received any money, or provide further details on how Hitch was injured.

Welsch said Hitch’s injury for the claim occurred May 2022.

Sandage said Hitch was put on administrative leave without pay Sept. 15, pending an internal investigation of policy violations for misuse of leave time. The sheriff's office started a criminal investigation Oct. 4 into workplace injuries reported by Hitch, according to the statement.

Hitch was placed on administrative leave without pay when the felony charges was filed, Sandage said. He was released Tuesday on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, according to Welsch.

Sandage said he had sent a complaint to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office Merit Commission that seeks to terminate Hitch’s employment. Additionally, the statement said, his office will review current and former worker’s compensation claims made by current and past employees and will file charges and seek restitution if fraudulent statements or misrepresentations are detected.