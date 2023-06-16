PEKIN — A man and a woman from Pekin have been identified as the victims in a fatal scooter crash on Thursday morning in Pekin.

Authorities were alerted at around 1:42 a.m. that a motorized scooter with a passenger had been struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Caroline Street, according to a news release from the Tazewell County Coroner's Office.

The passenger, 35-year-old Christina Kolesar, of Pekin, died at 3:30 a.m. Thursday from "multiple blunt force injuries" sustained in the crash, according to the news release. Toxicology testing is pending.

The operator of the scooter, 47-year-old Justin Barnhart, of Pekin, was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was pronounced deceased at 3:21 a.m. Thursday, the Peoria County Coroner's Office stated on its Facebook page. The coroner said Barnhart "suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries."

The coroner also said "due to the nature of the incident, this case is being investigated as a homicide."

The incident remains under investigation by the Pekin Police Department, Illinois State Police, Tazewell County Coroner's Office and Peoria County Coroner's Office.

