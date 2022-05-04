 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man suffers burns in west Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON — A man who suffered burns was taken Wednesday evening from the scene of a house fire at 1006 W. Jackson St. in Bloomington.

Bloomington firefighters and police work the scene of a house fire at 1006 W. Jackson St. in Bloomington on Wednesday evening.

 Bloomington firefighters were called about 6:37 p.m. to a one-story house with a walkout basement at West Jackson Street and Western Avenue.

The man, who was taken from the scene by ambulance, was the only person reported to be at home at the time, firefighters said. His condition was unavailable Wednesday night.

Bloomington firefighters and police work the scene of a house fire at 1006 W. Jackson St. in Bloomington on Wednesday evening.

The fire was extinguished by 6:45 p.m., firefighters said. It appeared to have started in and was contained to the kitchen area at the back of the house, but smoke damage was reported throughout.

There was no damage estimate, and the cause remained under investigation.

Normal firefighters were initially asked to assist but were called off while en route.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

