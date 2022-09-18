Man fatally shot early Sunday at Normal hotel

NORMAL — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at a hotel in east Normal.
A press release from the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 3:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man shot at Candlewood Suites, 203 Susan Drive, Normal.
NPD said the man was found in the parking lot, and officers began providing aid to him, along with Normal Fire Department paramedics.
The release said a 29-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released pending notification to his next of kin.
NPD said their detectives and patrol teams are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The release added there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593 or email
cso@npd.org.
This is the first fatal gunfire death this year in Normal. The Pantagraph last reported a shooting injury when
an 18-year-old man was shot three times outside a party Aug. 6 at 9 Trader's Circle in Normal, and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Today in history: Sept. 18
1961: Dag Hammarskjold
In 1961, United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold (dahg HAWM’-ahr-shoold) was killed in a plane crash in northern Rhodesia.
AP
1970: Jimi Hendrix
In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.
AP
1975: Patricia Hearst
In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
AP
2010: Afghanistan
In 2010, despite Taliban rocket strikes and bombings, Afghans voted for a new parliament in the first election since a fraud-marred ballot cast doubt on the legitimacy of the embattled government.
AP
2011: Dominique Strauss-Kahn
Ten years ago: Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former head of the International Monetary Fund, broke his silence four months after a New York hotel maid accused him of sexual assault, calling his encounter with the woman a “moral failing” he deeply regretted, but insisting in an interview on French television that no violence was involved.
AFP Pool
2011: Earthquake
Ten years ago: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook northeastern India and Nepal, resulting in some 100 death.
AP
2012: Rahm Emanuel
Ten years ago: Chicago teachers voted to suspend their strike and return to the classroom after more than a week on picket lines, ending a combative stalemate with Mayor Rahm Emanuel over evaluations and job security.
Eugene Hoshiko
2014: Scotland
In 2014, voters in Scotland rejected independence, opting to remain part of the United Kingdom in a historic referendum.
AP
2016: The Emmy Awards
Five years ago: “Game of Thrones” was honored at the Emmy Awards as top drama for the second consecutive year; “Veep” repeated as best comedy series.
Invision
2016: The Los Angeles Rams
Five years ago: The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 9-3 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a game that marked the return of pro football to the nation’s second-largest market for the first time in nearly 22 years.
AP
2016: The United Nations
Five years ago: At the United Nations, the United States, Japan and South Korea roundly condemned North Korea’s latest nuclear test and called for tough new measures to further isolate the communist state.
AP
2017: Hurricane Maria
Five years ago: Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm, surging into the eastern Caribbean on a path that would take it near many of the islands recently devastated by Hurricane Irma.
Gerald Herbert
2017: Toys R Us
Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, announced that it was filing for bankruptcy protection, but that it would continue its normal business operations. (The company announced in March of 2018 that it would be liquidating its U.S. business.)
Eric Gay
2020: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
One year ago: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer; her death set off a battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate a successor, or the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of the election six weeks away. (Trump would nominate Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Republican-led Senate days before the election.)
AP
2020: TikTok
One year ago: The Commerce Department said it would ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores, citing national security and data privacy concerns. (Courts temporarily blocked the attempted ban, and the Biden administration in 2021 dropped those Trump-era executive orders.)
AP
