Man fatally shot early Sunday at Normal hotel

NORMAL — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at a hotel in east Normal.

A press release from the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 3:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man shot at Candlewood Suites, 203 Susan Drive, Normal.

NPD said the man was found in the parking lot, and officers began providing aid to him, along with Normal Fire Department paramedics.

The release said a 29-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released pending notification to his next of kin.

NPD said their detectives and patrol teams are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The release added there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593 or email cso@npd.org.

This is the first fatal gunfire death this year in Normal. The Pantagraph last reported a shooting injury when an 18-year-old man was shot three times outside a party Aug. 6 at 9 Trader's Circle in Normal, and then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Breaking News Reporter

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter.

