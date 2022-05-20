Mahomet man killed, Normal woman and children injured in I-74 crash

WATKINS — A Mahomet man was killed, and a Normal woman and children were injured, in a motorcycle-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County, just outside of Watkins, police said.

In a statement released Friday, Illinois State Police said Timothy E. Davis, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a 2013 Jeep Cherokee.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. near milepost 200.5. Police said preliminary investigation indicates that Davis was traveling in the right lane behind the vehicle and failed to reduce speed, causing him to crash into the vehicle. He then lost control and spun out before being ejected from his bike, ISP said.

The driver of the Jeep was a 29-year-old woman from Normal who had two children younger than 10 as passengers. After the crash, they were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

