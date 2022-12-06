LeRoy woman identified in fatal crash

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a LeRoy woman killed in
a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
Josephine Althouse, 90, has been identified as the driver of an SUV that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 3100 East at 400 North Road, just east of LeRoy, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.
The coroner’s office was notified about a death at the intersection shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the collision. She was the sole occupant of the SUV.
Further details about what led to the collision and the condition of the occupants of the other vehicle were not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s offices.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
