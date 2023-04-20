NORMAL — A kitchen fire caused heavy damage to a home in Normal on Thursday afternoon.

The Normal Fire Department responded to a 3:20 p.m. call from a neighbor who reported seeing flames coming from the house at 1806 Truman Drive, in the Greenbriar Subdivision, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen on the back side of the bi-level home. The residents had already evacuated the home, NFD said.

Crews entered through the back door and began flowing water onto the fire, preventing the fire from extending to the attic. Off-duty Normal firefighters and the Bloomington Fire Department were called in to assist.

The fire was brought under control within about 10 minutes, according to NFD. Crews then worked to ventilate the smoke and make sure the fire had not spread into the walls and attic space.

There were no injuries. Firefighters did find and rescue two pet guinea pigs in their cage, NFD said.

The heaviest fire damage was in the kitchen, with heat and smoke damage extending throughout the first floor and water damage in the kitchen extending into the lower level, the news release stated.

Firefighters cleared the scene just after 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

