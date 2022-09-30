ISU administrator dies after bicycle-pedestrian crash

NORMAL — An administrator with the Division of Student Affairs at Illinois State University is dead after a bicycle-pedestrian crash on Monday.

Adam Peck, 49, of Bloomington, died Friday around 11 a.m. He was the pedestrian in the crash that happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the ISU campus near South University Street, according to a joint press release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff.

Woodruff said the bicycle was a motorized e-bike. No citations had been issued as of Friday.

Peck was injured in the crash and taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. His organs were donated after his death, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation by Yoder's office and ISUPD.

Peck was the assistant vice president in ISU's Division of Student Affairs, where he started in January 2021, a campus-wide email said. He had previously served as assistant vice president and dean of student affairs at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

"Adam was a wonderful person, friend, and colleague to all of us,” said Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs. “Our hearts are broken, but we face this together as a Redbird community.”

ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy added her condolences in the email.

"My thoughts, along with those of the entire Illinois State community, are with Adam's family, colleagues and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said. "I encourage anyone who is impacted by this loss to reach out for support."

An obituary posted publicly on Peck's social media pages said he was survived by his wife and two children, mother, brother, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Additionally, it said, he had "adopted" many students and treated them as his own children.

"Adam’s special charisma captivated everyone from colleagues to friends and family," the post said. "He had a rare gift for making everyone feel important and he managed to touch the lives of countless people."

An hour after the post was created, more than 200 people had commented, sharing condolences and memories.