Investigation continues in Normal apartment shooting

Police were investigating after two men were shot at the Orlando Northbrook Estates apartment complex in Normal, a sergeant confirmed Monday night.

NORMAL — Investigators are working to identify the vehicle from which shots were fired at a Normal apartment complex earlier this week, leaving two men hospitalized, police said Wednesday. 

The two victims of the Monday night shooting at Orlando Northbrook Estates, 710 Orlando Ave., remained stable but in critical condition Wednesday, said Normal Police Department Community Services Officer Brad Park. 

Witness interviews have yielded a description of the vehicle, Park said, and police are working to identify it. Investigators were continuing to interview witnesses Wednesday. 

No arrests have been announced, and no further updates were available, Park said.

West Orlando

Police work at the scene of a shooting Monday night at the Orlando Northbrook Estates apartment complex in the 700 block of West Orlando Avenue, Normal. 

Officers were dispatched at 6:09 p.m. Monday when shots were reportedly fired at the complex, according to earlier police statements. The initial investigation found that a gun was fired from a vehicle that drove through the parking lot.

The Normal Fire Department, the Illinois State University Police Department, the McLean County Sheriff's office and Illinois State Police assisted at the scene.

