Investigation continues in Normal apartment shooting

NORMAL — Investigators are working to identify the vehicle from which shots were fired at a Normal apartment complex earlier this week, leaving two men hospitalized, police said Wednesday.
The two victims of the Monday night shooting at Orlando Northbrook Estates, 710 Orlando Ave., remained stable but in critical condition Wednesday, said Normal Police Department Community Services Officer Brad Park.
Witness interviews have yielded a description of the vehicle, Park said, and police are working to identify it. Investigators were continuing to interview witnesses Wednesday.
No arrests have been announced, and no further updates were available, Park said.
Officers were dispatched at 6:09 p.m. Monday when shots were reportedly fired at the complex, according to earlier police statements. The initial investigation found that a gun was fired from a vehicle that drove through the parking lot.
The Normal Fire Department, the Illinois State University Police Department, the McLean County Sheriff's office and Illinois State Police assisted at the scene.
Alex Murdaugh found guilty and sentenced, highlights from the SAG Awards, and more top stories from the week
KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a legend after a nearly a decade.
The "KFC Double Down" is coming back for a limited time, as of March 6. The instantly recognizable creation replaces the bread that's found in a typical sandwich and uses two fried chicken filets as the bun. In between are two slices of cheese, bacon and a choice of mayo or spice sauce.
The Double Down made its debut in 2010 and sold more than 10 million sandwiches. Despite that, the chain said back then that sales of the sandwich were "immaterial" and analysts said the Double Down sales were below expectations. But the Double Down "generated more buzz than any test market item in KFC history," it said.
It reappeared in 2014 for a brief time before disappearing from the chain's menus. But KFC said fans have been "clamoring for the return" of the sandwich, so the chain is "answering the call" by bringing it back.
Next week KFC will also be adding a more traditional offering for customers "who aren't so sure about embracing the 'no bun' life." It's a bacon and cheese chicken sandwich that uses a brioche bun.
These additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
KFC, owned by Yum Brands, is constantly in competition with its rivals to appeal to fast-food eaters. Recently, Chick-fil-A started testing its first-ever plant-based sandwich, which swaps out chicken for cauliflower. And McDonald's recently renamed its existing line of Crispy Chicken Sandwiches as the McCrispy.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife, son
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday, a day after he was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son.
Murdaugh maintained his innocence when addressing the judge before sentencing.
“I would never hurt my wife Maggie and I would never hurt my son Paul Paul,” he said.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters said none of the victims of the crime — members of Murdaugh’s family and the parents and relatives of his wife — wished to speak on behalf of the prosecution before sentencing.
“The depravity, the callousness, the selfishness of these crimes are stunning. The lack of remorse and the effortless way in which he is, including here, sitting right over there in this witness stand — your honor, a man like that, a man like this man, should never be allowed to be among free, law abiding citizens,” Waters said.
Prosecutors asked for a life sentence to hold Murdaugh responsible for what they say are decades of lying, stealing and using his family's considerable clout in their tiny county to his advantage. Any sentence would have no chance of parole.
As Murdaugh stood before the judge to learn his fate, he was in the same courtroom on the circuit where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather tried cases as the elected prosecutor for more than 80 years. His grandfather’s portrait hung in the back of the room until the judge ordered it taken down for the trial.
Instead of the dress shirt and sport coat he wore through the six-week trial, the attorney who made millions suing big companies on behalf of people injured in wrecks arrived at court in a jail jumpsuit the day after he was convicted of two counts of murder.
2023 SAG Awards: The list of winners, the highlights, and scenes from the red carpet
The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered steam with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
The SAG Awards, often an Oscars preview, threw some curve balls into the Oscars race in a ceremony streamed live on Netflix's YouTube page from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
But the clearest result of the SAG Awards was the overwhelming success of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's madcap multiverse tale, which has now used its hotdog fingers to snag top honors from the acting, directing and producing guilds. Only one film ("Apollo 13") had won all three and not gone on to win best picture at the Oscars. Read the full story here:
THE WINNERS
List of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:
FILM
Ensemble: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Male actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”
Female actor in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Male actor in a supporting role: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Female actor in a supporting role: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Stunt Ensemble: “Top Gun: Maverick”
TELEVISION
Drama ensemble: “The White Lotus.”
Comedy ensemble: “Abbott Elementary."
Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”
Male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark.”
Female actor in a comedy series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Male actor in a comedy series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”
Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Sam Elliott, “1883.”
Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy.”
Stunt ensemble: “Stranger Things”
SCENES FROM THE SHOW
SCENES FROM THE RED CARPET
Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder in 2021 shootings of his wife, son
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.
The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial that pulled back the curtain on the once-prominent lawyer's fall from grace.
Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced, which in South Carolina is typically right after the verdict but can be delayed if a judge chooses.
Through more than 75 witnesses and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, jurors heard about betrayed friends and clients, Murdaugh's failed attempt to stage his own death in an insurance fraud scheme, a fatal boat crash in which his son was implicated, the housekeeper who died in a fall in the Murdaugh home, the grisly scene of the killings and Bubba, the chicken-snatching dog.
In the end, Murdaugh's fate appeared sealed by cellphone video taken by his son, who he called "Little Detective" for his knack for finding bottles of painkillers in his father's belongings after the lawyer had sworn off the pills.
Testimony culminated in Murdaugh's appearance on the witness stand, when he admitted stealing millions from clients and lying to investigators about being at the dog kennels where the shootings took place but steadfastly maintained his innocence in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
"I did not kill Maggie, and I did not kill Paul. I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul — ever — under any circumstances," Murdaugh said.
Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife was shot four or five times with a rifle and their 22-year-old son was shot twice with a shotgun at the kennels near at their rural Colleton County home on June 7, 2021. Read the full story here:
Tom Sizemore's family deciding end of life matters, rep says
The family of actor Tom Sizemore is currently "deciding end of life matters" following an update from doctors, according to a statement CNN received Monday evening from Sizemore's manager Charles Lago.
"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," the statement said.
"We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."
Earlier this month, Sizemore, 61, was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm. "Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care," the statement from Lago noted.
The Detroit-born Sizemore had an early, small role in the Oliver Stone 1989 film "Born on the Fourth of July," and had his break in television playing Sgt. Vinnie Ventresca around the same time, in the ABC series "China Beach."
He appeared in a number of hit crime and war movies in the 90s and 2000s, including "Heat," "Natural Born Killers," "Pearl Harbor" and "Black Hawk Down."
He is perhaps best known for playing Sgt. Mike Horvath in the World War II movie "Saving Private Ryan."
Other notable roles for Sizemore came in the titles "The Relic," "True Romance" and "Bringing Out the Dead," the latter costarring Nicolas Cage and directed by Martin Scorsese.
The actor nabbed a Golden Globe nomination in 2000 for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for his role in "Witness Protection."
More recently, he appeared in episodes of the hit series "Twin Peaks" and "Cobra Kai."
Sizemore has long struggled with drug addiction, and had a string of legal issues over the course of his career.
He was convicted in 2003 on domestic violence charges related to his relationship with Heidi Fleiss. He told CNN's Larry King in a 2010 interview he had been addicted to cocaine, heroin and meth, and he participated in the 2010 season of the reality show "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."
