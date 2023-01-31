 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Interstate 74/55 reopens to traffic after bus fire in west Bloomington

  • 0
Wreckage

Bloomington fire crews respond to smoldering wreckage from a bus fire. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A bus fire stopped interstate traffic Tuesday morning on the west side of Bloomington.

Around 10:20 a.m., Bloomington and Bloomington Township firefighters were dispatched to a bus fire near the Interstate 74 and Interstate 55 split, about four miles south of Market Street.

Frank Friend, spokesman for the Bloomington Fire Department, said the bus did not appear to be a school bus or a Connect Transit vehicle.

Fire

Fire crews respond to a reported bus fire on Tuesday. 

The driver was the only person on board and no injuries were reported. The bus was severely damaged and is expected to be a total loss, Friend said.

No crash was reported, Friend said. 

Illinois State Police said troopers also responded to the report of a bus on fire. The agency confirmed that no injuries were reported and said no further information was immediately available. 

Traffic

Traffic was backed up on Bloomington's west side Tuesday morning. 

Emergency crews closed the southbound lanes of I-74, close to where it splits with I-55 just past Fox Creek Road.

Traffic was backed up as far as the exit to West Market Street while crews worked to clear the scene. By early afternoon, the roadway was reopened to traffic.

Friend said motorists should be reminded that under Scott's Law they should slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and other vehicles displaying warning lights.

"Working along the roadway is extremely dangerous because of distracted drivers," Friend told The Pantagraph. "Please slow down, pull to the right where appropriate and stay off your phones."

Fire crews in a California county were faced with an unexpected challenge when they had to rescue 70 dogs and several cats from a house fire. Rescuers were reportedly stunned when they found only three people and as many as 70 Pomeranians needed saving when the garage caught fire.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News