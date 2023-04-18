BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana man died in a traffic crash Monday in rural McLean County, authorities said.

Nathan A. Walloch, 28, of Camby, Ind., died from multiple blunt injuries after a collision between his vehicle and a sport utility vehicle, according to a statement from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder.

Walloch was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Yoder said. Toxicology tests were pending Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police previously said they responded late Monday to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 136 at 150 East Road in Mount Hope Township. More information about the crash was not immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner's office and the Illinois State Police, authorities said.

